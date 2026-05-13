Taylor Swift turns heads in chic white dress for NYC night out

Taylor Swift has turned heads during a stylish night out in New York City on Tuesday, stepping out in a bridal-inspired white minidress amid continued buzz surrounding her relationship with Travis Kelce.

The Grammy-winning pop star showcased her signature fashion flair in a white Retrofête Devika knit dress featuring long sleeves and a pleated hem. Taylor Swift paired the chic look with black Gucci slingback heels and a black Dior handbag, creating a striking contrast against the all-white ensemble.

She completed the outfit with her iconic red lipstick and wore her brunette hair pulled back into a loose ponytail.

Swift was spotted dining with friends, including longtime pal Ashley Avignone, at Via Carota in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood.

The outing comes during a busy week for the singer, who has been spending time with family and friends around New York City. Just one night earlier, Swift was seen enjoying dinner with her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, and her brother Austin at another West Village hotspot, The Eighty Six.

For that family dinner, Swift wore a black Valentino minidress with crystal embellishments paired with matching Christian Louboutin heels.

Last week, Taylor Swift was overseas with Travis Kelce in London, where the couple enjoyed several public outings together.