Taylor Swift urged to avoid ‘absurd’ use of private jets

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has been urged by BBC nature presenter Chris Packham to curtail her “absurd” use of private jets.

Longtime BBC nature program broadcaster and environmental activist Chris Packham, 63, spoke out following Taylor Swift’s ‘warning’ to sue a social media blogger Jack Sweeney who shared a log of her overseas travel.

According to Jack Sweeney, the singer had traveled 178,000 miles on two private planes in 2023. Following that, Taylor Swift’s legal team sent a “cease and desist” letter to Jack Sweeney, accusing him of “stalking and harassing behavior,” a move that infuriated Chris Packham.

Speaking to The Mirror the BBC presenter said, “We know that private jets are the single greatest contributor when it comes to jet aviation fuel and the least efficient because they’re carrying one person. And so he called her out and she ­threatened to sue him. And I just thought, ‘You really missed the trick there, Taylor.’

“What you should have said is, ‘You’re right, times have moved on. I’ve got to change my practice. I’m going to sell my private jets’. And that would have been such a powerful thing for her to say to an audience. And I mean, her audience is primarily a young ­audience, isn’t it? I mean, you can’t say she’s responsible for climate breakdown. But she’s an icon. And as a consequence of that, she should be leading.”