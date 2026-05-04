Taylor Swift has secured a notable milestone amid the ongoing debate over artificial intelligence in music. The Lover Singer is now officially recognized as an AI-free artist on Spotify.

The designation highlights that Swift’s catalogue is created without the use of AI-generated material, reinforcing her long-standing reputation as a hands-on songwriter. The recognition comes at a time when the music industry is increasingly grappling with questions around authenticity, originality and the growing role of machine-generated content.

The 36-year-old pop superstar, who began her career writing songs in her childhood bedroom with a guitar, has built one of the most expansive discographies in modern pop. While her recent album The Life of a Showgirl drew mixed reactions, including criticism from some corners branding it “AI slop,” Swift has consistently emphasised the deeply personal nature of her work.

Taylor Swift’s major win comes a week after she applied to trademark her voice and appearance to protect herself from artificial intelligence impersonations.

The pop superstar lodged three trademark applications in the US – one using a photo of herself on stage during her Eras Tour, and the other two being audio clips of her introducing herself while promoting her last album.

Earlier this year, actor Matthew McConaughey became the first celebrity to use trademark rules to attempt to protect his voice and image from AI misuse.