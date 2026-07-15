Taylor Swift wedding guest list: Was Blake Lively snubbed amid ongoing friendship strain?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded wedding has sparked fan discussion that goes beyond the guest list. Now, emerging reports indicate that one particular absence has ignited fevered speculation about the state of one of Hollywood’s most high-profile friendships.

According to Closer magazine, actress Blake Lively did not receive an invitation to the wedding, an oversight that insiders are describing as a “devastating” reality check for her years-long bond with Swift.

The Fallout: Why Did the Swift-Lively Friendship Strain?

The perceived cooling-off period between the two long-time best friends appears to be directly related to the aftermath of Lively’s highly publicized legal spat with It Ends With Us director and co-star, Justin Baldoni.

During the legal proceedings, private messages and court filings allegedly brought Swift into the fray by referencing her name or being connected to the case, pulling the pop icon into the intense media spotlight.

“Blake held onto the hope that a wedding celebration would serve as a much-needed opportunity to smooth things over,” an insider told Closer. “She honestly believed time and space would help mend what happened.”

However, with no wedding invitation forthcoming, Lively is reportedly being forced to come to terms with the difficult truth that the friendship may have fractured beyond repair.

Seeing close friends such as Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne celebrating with Swift while she was not is reportedly serving as a “brutal reminder” of the shift in their social dynamic.

“Blake did her best to hold her head high throughout all this and act as though it was just any other weekend, but this has been absolutely devastating for her. This has forced her to accept that this chapter of her life really is over,” the insider shared.

Neither Taylor Swift nor Blake Lively has yet to comment publicly on the rumors of estrangement or the current status of their friendship.

Fast Facts: The Taylor Swift & Blake Lively Friendship Timeline

Peak Years: Swift and Lively were a fixture in Hollywood events, appearing at each other’s major public appearances and celebrating milestones together.

The Turning Point: The Justin Baldoni vs. Blake Lively legal battle, where private communication was allegedly revealed in court, involving Swift’s name.

Current Status: Officially unconfirmed, but the conspicuous wedding guest list absence suggests a significant strain.