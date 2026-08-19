Taylor Swift weighs friendship boundaries regarding Blake Lively’s children

Taylor Swift is reportedly making thoughtful adjustments regarding her public interactions with close friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, specifically concerning their children.

According to media reports, the 14-time Grammy winner—who serves as godmother to Lively and Reynolds’ daughters James, Inez, Betty, and son Olin—is prioritizing the privacy and well-being of the young family amidst intense public and social media attention.

Insiders reveal that while Swift remains deeply devoted to her role as a godmother, she is being careful about how and when she addresses her bond with the children in public settings or digital platforms to shield them from unwanted media exposure.

Balancing Celebrity Lifestyles and Personal Loyalty

Swift and Lively have maintained one of Hollywood’s most visible celebrity friendships for nearly a decade, frequently supporting each other at red-carpet premieres, concerts, and private gatherings.

However, following recent public and online discourse surrounding high-profile celebrity dynamics, sources indicate Swift believes taking a step back from public references regarding her godchildren is the most protective path forward.

Taylor Swift & Blake Lively Friendship

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have been close friends for nearly 10 years, with their friendship dating back to 2015.

Swift also plays a special role in the family as godmother to Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ children. The bond even made its way into Swift’s music — she named characters in her song “Betty” after Lively’s daughters.

According to sources, the pair’s main focus is keeping the young godchildren out of the public spotlight and shielding them from media hype.

Prioritizing Privacy Over Public Displays

Swift’s music has historically celebrated her close connection with the Lively-Reynolds household, famously incorporating the names of their daughters—James, Inez, and Betty—into track titles on her 2020 album Folklore.

Despite the deep musical and personal ties, sources emphasize that Swift’s latest approach reflects a mature boundary designed to preserve genuine personal relationships away from media speculation.

Neither Swift nor Lively’s representatives have issued formal statements regarding private family arrangements, underscoring the singer’s intent to keep personal matters strictly private.