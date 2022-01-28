Taylor Swift’s alleged stalker arrested from outside her New York home

An alleged stalker of the American singer Taylor Swift got arrested for allegedly trying to break into her house in the United States, a report by the US-based news agency TMZ reported.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Patrick Nissen, came from Nebraska to New York via bus to follow the singer.

The New York Police Department mentioned that a security guard witnessed the accused trying to enter the singer’s home.

Being aware of Patrick Nissen not having permission to enter the building, he called the cops and was arrested from the scene.

The singer was not at home when it happened. Police charged him for a misdemeanour for second-degree criminal trespassing.

The 28-year-old was said to be in love with the celebrity. He had pictures of the singer on his Instagram profile.

It is not the first time that such an incident has taken place.

Earlier, a 52-year-old man was arrested outside her New York home while trying to break in. The man claimed that he had spoken to the singer.

Taylor Swift has released nine albums in her music career that are Taylor Swift (2006), Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), 1989 (2014), Reputation (2017), Lover (2019), Folklore (2020) and Evermore (2020).

