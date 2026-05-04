Taylor Swift's doubted album TS13 rumors stir online debate

Following the recent countdown mystery on her website, Taylor Swift is once again at the center of fan conjecture as rumors regarding her reported album, TS13, create renewed interest.

After dropping her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, the pop queen is apparently back in the studio. Early speculation indicates that her next project will be released in 2027. Reports suggest that Taylor Swift will reunite with longtime collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff.

Unverified online posts have also suggested that the album may feature a “Laurel Canyon” vibe—combining folk-country, alternative rock, and 1970s soft rock—drawing comparisons to Fleetwood Mac. These rumors began shortly after Swift’s website featured a now-deleted countdown that many fans rapidly analyzed, believing it to be a hint at an impending announcement.

Even though nothing has been officially verified, the timing has only heightened theories around TS13. Swift’s fan base responded quickly to the rumored direction on social media, with many expressing enthusiasm. One fan commented, “As long as it’s her and Aaron Dessner, I would be up for that!!” while others called for a “Fleetwood Mac sound.”

Travis Kelce further fueled the conjecture during a recent interview, implying that Taylor Swift has been experimenting with a new sound in the studio, though he did not provide specific details.