Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Jonas shares his honest take on her new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Jonas has shared his honed take on pop star’s newly-released 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl.

During an interview with Esquire alongside his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, the Cake by the Ocean singer sharing his thoughts on Taylor Swift’s latest album.

“I’ve heard some of it. I think she’s obviously the biggest artist out there,” Joe Jonas told the outlet in an interview published on Monday, October 20.

He went on to praise “I think it’s good. Everybody’s got an opinion about it, but from what I’ve heard, there are some catchy melodies.”

Taylor Swift, who is now engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce, briefly dated Joe Jonas in the 2000s.

“It’s all right, I’m cool you know what? It’s like, when I find that person that is is right for me and he’ll be wonderful and when I look at that person I’m not even going to be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18,” Swift said on The Ellen Show following their high-profile breakup in 2008.

Moreover, many Swifties speculated that several songs from Taylor Swift’s Fearless and Speak Now eras contain references to Joe Jonas.