Taylor Swift's fiancé Travis Kelce reacts to her handmade gift to Jimmy Fallon

Taylor Swift’s heartfelt handmade gifts continue to capture everyone’s attention – even that of her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

On Wednesday, October 8, Jimmy Fallon took to his Instagram account to share that the Lover singer has gifted him a loaf of sourdough bread.

“Not gonna lie: Taylor actually makes the best sourdough. Thank you @taylorswift,” he wrote in the caption.

Fallon posted a photo of a slice of avocado toast and the packaged bread with a handwritten note.

The floral label has read “The Loaf of a Doughgirl” in Swift’s handwriting, referencing her newly-released 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Notably, the package was also adorned with a cat sticker resembling Swifts’ famous cat, Benjamin Button.

In the caption, the host also shared his ‘Jimmy’s Avocado Toast’ recipe, which includes a slice of Taylor Swift’s toasted sourdough.

Soon after Jimmy Fallon’s post, Swift’s fiancé also rushed to comment section to share his thoughts on sourdough conversation as he wrote, “Hahahaha let’s gooooo!!!”

In July, the singer gifted Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco fresh bread with a handwritten message that read, “It’s a loaf story,” a play on the lyrics to her 2008 song Love Story.

Taylor Swift’s sweet gift for Jimmy Fallon comes after she appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 6, to promote her new album.