Taylor Swift’s fiancé Travis Kelce spills cheeky insights into their dreamy Lake Como getaway

Travis Kelce is letting the cat out of the bag about the romantic Italian escape he shared with fiancée Taylor Swift.

During the Wednesday, December 3 episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, the NFL star sat down with George Clooney.

While speaking, Travis Kelce spilled beans on his 2024 visit to Lake Como, Italy, where Clooney has a home.

“Oh, yeah, me and Tay danced around Lake Como for a little while, man. I loved it out there,” Travis cheekily revealed.

He further shared, “Every morning, I was throwing my shoes on running up and down to the water. We had gloomy days. We had beautiful days, and every single day was just a new epic realization of what’s really around the world. And I had never even imagined that place, you know, in my dreams.”

“There’s so many little spots that are just so fun to go to dinner too, man. It’s like you’re going to a place that has, like, 10 seats in a corner of a cove, and it’s just the best pasta you could ever imagine. It is such a cool place. I recommend that place for everybody,” Travis added.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce – who announced their engagement in August – were spotted in Lake Como back in May 2024 while the singer was on a brief break from her Eras tour.