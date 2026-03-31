Taylor Swift’s friend Niall Horan teases possible wedding attendance

Niall Horan may be on the guest list for one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings of the year!

While promoting his fourth solo album, Dinner Party, on Vancouver radio’s Z95.3 morning show Z Mornings with Katie & Ed, the former One Direction star playfully hinted that he’s been invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s nuptials.

Asked by host Katie Summers – who jokingly calls herself “Calgary’s biggest Swiftie” – if he had any weddings lined up this year, Horan laughed, saying, “There are loads of weddings to go to. I’ve got two weddings in a few weeks. So yeah, I know what you’re getting at.”

He added with a grin, “I’ve been invited to a few weddings, yes,” before playfully telling Summers to “f— off,” leaving fans guessing which weddings he meant.

“Yes, I’m going to some weddings. We’ll see which ones I’m free for, I don’t know,” the singer added.

While Niall Horan didn’t confirm specifics, his reaction has fueled speculation that he could attend Swift and Kelce’s private ceremony.

Horan and Taylor Swift have been friends in the music industry since the early 2010s, back when Horan was in One Direction and Swift was dating his bandmate Harry Styles.

Over the years, the two have been spotted chatting at events, and Horan even joined Swift on stage during her Reputation Stadium Tour in London in 2018 for a performance of “Slow Hands.”