Taylor Swift's letter to Liam Payne up for the auction

An appreciative letter from Taylor Swift to Liam Payne, penned eight years ago, is now up for auction.

The message, crafted by the Blank Space singer for the Strip That Down hitmaker, has generated significant interest among fans and collectors.

As Payne adopted a solo music career after his One Direction days, Swift appreciated him way before their respective performances at that year’s Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball.

In her signature handwriting style, she reads her messages, “Liam, Long time no see!”.

She continued reading further, “I’m so excited for you, you’re crushing it out there. I’m obsessed with Bedroom Floor. It’s so cool to see you from afar, I’m always cheering you on. Good luck tonight! Taylor”.

As per Billboard and as announced by Omega Auctions, the upcoming Music Memorabilia sale will feature the 2017 note.

The items in the auction were valued at around £5,000-£10,000 ($6,500-$13,000), placed on the auction house website, with a letter being received with a custom letter “T” embossed on the envelope.

Omega informs that it was acquired through a “close associate” of Payne’s, to whom he apparently gifted the card shortly after receiving it from Swift.

“Expecting serious interest in this. An original handwritten note from Taylor Swift to Liam Payne, December 2017. Offered in our Showcase sale of music memorabilia, 2nd December,” Omega announced on its socials.

The auction follows the first anniversary of the British singer’s death, which occurred on October 16 2024, due to a fatal fall from his third-floor hotel balcony in Argentina.