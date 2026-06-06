Taylor Swift’s original song for Toy Story 5 has shattered streaming records following the release of its official music video, marking one of the biggest debuts of her career.

The track – titled “I Knew It, I Knew You” – has become the most-streamed country song in a single day by a female artist in Spotify history, according to early platform data.

The song’s release was accompanied by a music video available exclusively on major streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Music, driving a surge in global viewership and listens within hours of launch.

The music video features footage tied to Jessie – the beloved cowgirl character voiced by Joan Cusack – and closely follows emotional themes connected to her storyline in the upcoming Pixar film.

Taylor Swift, who wrote the song with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, said she composed it shortly after viewing an early cut of the film. The track signals a return to her country roots, a style she explored in her early albums.

Industry observers are already noting the track as a strong contender for awards season, including potential Oscar consideration for Best Original Song. The singer has previously been nominated for her work on film soundtracks such as Cats, Where the Crawdads Sing, and The Hunger Games franchise.