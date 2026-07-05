Taylor Swift’s wedding dress designer revealed following secret Travis Kelce marriage

On Friday, July 3rd, 2026, music superstar Taylor Swift and NFL athlete Travis Kelce exchanged vows in a secretive and star-studded ceremony that took place at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Though photos from the heavily guarded event are being kept under wraps, Taylor Swift’s publicist, Tree Paine, has confirmed that luxury designers were behind the happy couple’s wedding attire.

The bridal Silhouette: Christian Dior Haute Couture

Taylor Swift said her “I do’s” in a bespoke wedding dress from Christian Dior Haute Couture. Interestingly, the garment’s creation was overseen by none other than Jonathan Anderson, a fashion director and visionary. To complement Taylor’s elegant dress, Travis Kelce also rocked a dapper custom Christian Dior Haute Couture suit for the occasion.

Details of Taylor Swift’s Bridal Attire:

The Gown: Custom Christian Dior Haute Couture, directed by Jonathan Anderson.

The Shoes: Exclusively crafted heels by Christian Louboutin.

The Jewels: Exquisite wedding day adornments by Cartier.

The Madison Square Garden Ceremony:

Due to the intense security at the venue, little was visible to those outside the Madison Square Garden. Those outside, however, reported that massive pink neon letters adorned the arena that illuminated “JUST T MARRIED!” While a large entourage might have been expected, the couple opted for an intimate group to join them:

Man of Honor: Austin Swift, Taylor’s brother.

Best Man: Jason Kelce, Travis’s brother and a retired NFL player.

Officiant: Comedian and actor Adam Sandler.

Will Taylor Swift Post Wedding Pictures?

As it stands today, neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce have released any photos or announcements about their nuptials on their social media accounts. The newly married couple elected to keep the ceremony’s details private and a select group of close individuals and family members present. As such, no official images of Taylor’s stunning Christian Dior gown have been released to the public yet.