Taylor Swift's wedding fuels new buzz around Karlie Kloss

Fans are still buzzing about pop star Taylor Swift’s recent wedding, as a bit of online activity has drawn widespread attention back to her long-standing friendship with Karlie Kloss. Many admirers now believe that the duo’s years-long rumored feud may finally be coming to an end.

This wave of speculation comes just days after Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, were spotted attending Taylor and Travis Kelce’s star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden. When photographers later caught up with Kloss in Paris and asked her how the wedding went, she simply smiled and deflected, asking, “How’s Paris treating you?” before walking away.

Because Taylor Swift and Karlie were once incredibly close after becoming friends in 2012, many fans were taken aback by her attendance at the ceremony. During the peak of their friendship, they frequently shared public interactions, spent a great deal of time together, and were even featured on the cover of Vogue. However, people noticed they stopped hanging out or going out together around 2017, sparking years of intense speculation that their friendship had broken down.

Now, fans believe they have discovered a fresh clue pointing toward a reconciliation. Abigail Anderson, a longtime friend of Taylor’s, has resumed following Kloss on Instagram. Many interpret this development as a sign that Taylor Swift’s and Karlie’s relationship is genuinely improving.

Abigail has known the “Blank Space” star since they were students at Hendersonville High School in Tennessee. For over two decades, she has been counted among Taylor’s closest confidants, appearing in several of her music videos and even being name-dropped in hit singles like “Fifteen.”