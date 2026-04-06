Taylor swift's wedding planner breaks silence on viral Rhode Island rumors

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding rumors is said to take place on Rhode Island.

According to recent circulating rumors, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will tie the knot on June 13. Their wedding planner shut down the speculations around the alleged ceremony.

The buzz began after claims surfaced that the couple had booked a high-profile venue, with June 13 gaining attention due to Swift’s connection to the number 13.

However, a planner linked to the rumored location denied any involvement, stating that Swift is not scheduled to be married there on that date.

The clarification came amid growing online speculation about the couple’s wedding plans, including rumored locations like Rhode Island, where Swift owns property, and possible guest lists. While a summer wedding has been widely speculated, no official confirmation has been made.

For now, there is no confirmed venue or date, as the couple continues to keep their plans private despite ongoing rumors.