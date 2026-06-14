Taylor’s Ex Joe Alwyn Sparks NYC Dating Buzz

Joe Alwyn is back in the headlines. Taylor Swift’s ex of six and a half years was spotted on a date night in Brooklyn with actress Sarah Pidgeon, best known for playing Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in FX’s hit Love Story series.

According to celebrity gossip site Deuxmoi, the pair were “allegedly spotted in Fort Greene last night ”. The outlet cautioned that Pidgeon was recently seen with Jake Gyllenhaal before it was revealed they were filming a project together, leaving fans wondering if this was work or romance.

Who Is Sarah Pidgeon?

Pidgeon, 29, earned buzz for her portrayal of style icon Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. She and Alwyn, 35, have not commented, and reps did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Fans quickly reacted online. One quipped, “We about to get an album from Taylor,” while another wrote, “Obsessed with Taylor. But this works. Good for them”.

Life After Taylor: Alwyn Moves Forward

Alwyn and Swift, 36, dated from fall 2016 until spring 2023, splitting as she launched the Eras Tour. A source told Page Six the breakup “wasn’t dramatic” and “just ran its course”.

Since then, Alwyn has focused on his career. He’s rehearsing for his stage debut as Heath in The Lady from the Sea at London’s Bridge Theatre alongside Alicia Vikander and Andrew Lincoln.

In June 2024, he told The Sunday Times: “I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathise and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years”.

He’s also addressed fame, telling The Guardian in January 2025: “I’ve done what lots of people in the public eye do, which is just try and ignore it… If you let all of that other stuff in… you’re pretty f—ed”.

Swift-Kelce Wedding Talk Heats Up

The sighting comes as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding speculation intensifies. Sources told Page Six the couple will wed at Madison Square Garden over the July 3 weekend. The pair got engaged August 26, 2025, with Swift posting, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married”.

Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department — with tracks like “Loml,” “So Long, London,” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” — was widely read as her breakup album.

Meanwhile, her new The Life of a Showgirl has fans comparing Alwyn and Kelce, with one viral post joking: “See what happens when Joe Alwyn is your muse and not some man who bangs spoons together whenever he wants Taylor to cook dinner for him”.

Alwyn co-wrote several Swift songs as “William Bowery,” including Exile, Champagne Problems, and Betty, winning a Grammy for Folklore in 2021.