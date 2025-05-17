Tazeen Hussain credits media for meeting her husband Aamir Syedain

Actor Tazeen Hussain, daughter of legendary artist Talat Hussain, shared how the media had its role to play in her now-husband Aamir Syedain discovering her.

Tazeen Hussain, the eldest daughter of veteran actor Talat Hussain, who announced her second marriage to her friend, Aamir Syedain – a banker by profession – a couple of weeks ago, revealed how the media played cupid to bring them together.

“We came together because of the media, and because of a podcast like yours,” Hussain told the host in her latest interview.

She continued to spill, “Aamir watched an interview of mine, with Fuchsia magazine and Rabia Mughni, which, as per him, ‘showed up because of his algorithm’. So he listened to that interview, and then, because we had friends in common, he asked a mutual friend to introduce him to me.”

“And that’s how we got together,” she added.

It is worth noting here that Hussain, who tied the knot with Syedain, probably on April 25, was previously married to Zahid Hussain. Her first husband sadly passed away in June 2020 due to a heart attack.

