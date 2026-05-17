Teacher dies in school in front of pupils during GCSE season

A teacher collapsed and died in front of pupils as they were getting ready to sit their GCSE exams,, plunging the school into lockdown.

Pupils at King’s School in Winchester had arrived on Thursday morning when an air ambulance was called.

It followed an ‘urgent medical situation’ involving a long-standing female member of staff named locally as Mrs Bamford.

Tributes left outside the school described her as ‘compassionate and kind’.

One wrote: ‘Thank you for being the kind of teacher that inspired and taught with kindness and compassion.

‘You will be so missed, and you leave a hole that can never be filled. Fly high, beautiful lady.’

Another added: ‘One of the kindest and caring teachers. We are completely devastated by this news. Our thoughts go out to her family. She will be missed but never forgotten.’

Students were sent home early, but the Year 11 exams continued as scheduled.

In an email seen by Hampshire Chronicle, the school said: ‘Due to an ongoing situation in school today related to an urgent medical situation, involving a member of staff, we have taken the decision to close the school early.

‘All pupils are safe and remain supervised. We are now beginning a controlled dismissal process.