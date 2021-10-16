Teachers fight violently over getting principal’s post, video goes viral

Shocking footage of two teachers, who wanted to become the principal of a government school in India, engaging in a violent brawl made rounds on social media.

An Indian news agency report mentioned that the teachers, identified as Shivshankar Giri and Rinki Kumari, wanted to land up as the head of a primary government school in Bihar state.

In the dispute over who will sit on the principal’s chair, two teachers are fighting in Adapur of #Champaran district in Bihar. pic.twitter.com/JkJd3avhdQ — Anirban Bhattacharya (@aanirbanbh) October 14, 2021

There were tensions between Giri and Kumari for the past three months and they had both fought each other as well on several occasions. They were arguing about who was more deserving for the job based on experience.

The situation got out of control when the district education department ordered the two teachers to provide documents of their qualifications and education within three days.

A heated argument took place on who will submit the documents first. They abused each other before coming to blows.

Kumari’s husband – whose name was not disclosed in the report – tackled Giri to the ground and holding him in a headlock. The office staff were also seen trying to control the situation.

Here’s how social media reacted to the incident.

I think education department take will action both against them. Suspend for six months — Bidhan Das (@BidhanD89759849) October 15, 2021

shameful act …..do u think students future is safe here… — Rambo (@Rambo26555238) October 15, 2021

Disqualify both of them and choose a entirely new candidate . — Ganesh Shenoy (@GANESHSHENOY94) October 15, 2021

Woww……these are the people on whom the responsibility of building students future has been bestowed….such pity — Ashish Agrawal (@ashish_inspire) October 15, 2021

This type of in disciplined teacher should get out from their service . — Vanoomitra Acharya (@AVanoomitra) October 15, 2021

