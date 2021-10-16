Sunday, October 17, 2021
Teachers fight violently over getting principal’s post, video goes viral

Shocking footage of two teachers, who wanted to become the principal of a government school in India, engaging in a violent brawl made rounds on social media.

An Indian news agency report mentioned that the teachers, identified as Shivshankar Giri and Rinki Kumari, wanted to land up as the head of a primary government school in Bihar state.

There were tensions between Giri and Kumari for the past three months and they had both fought each other as well on several occasions. They were arguing about who was more deserving for the job based on experience.

The situation got out of control when the district education department ordered the two teachers to provide documents of their qualifications and education within three days.

A heated argument took place on who will submit the documents first. They abused each other before coming to blows.

Kumari’s husband – whose name was not disclosed in the report – tackled Giri to the ground and holding him in a headlock. The office staff were also seen trying to control the situation.

Here’s how social media reacted to the incident.

