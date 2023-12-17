Team Vitality secures Blast Premier world champion title

Under apEX’s leadership, Team Vitality dominated FaZe Clan in a straightforward two-map victory in the grand final of the BLAST Premier World Champion 2023, solidifying their status as the indisputable champions of CS2.

Although FaZe had moments of strength and occasionally seemed to compete evenly with the champions, Vitality’s depth and resilience proved too formidable.

“We aren’t stopping! It’s a crazy ride, but we’re playing with so much confidence,” mezii told BLAST.tv in a post-match interview.

A proud apEX also shared his thoughts with BLAST.tv, stating, “We’ve demonstrated that even with a new player, we can maintain consistency and perform well. I honestly don’t know how we achieved so much despite the challenges.”

READ: BLAST sets to host India-Pakistan CS2 tournament

Show Match to celebrate The Draft’s launch

Esports teams “True Rippers Esports” from India and “Team WahWah” from Pakistan faced each other in an exhibition match in the Blast Premier World Final at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Two professional players, TeSeS of Team Heroic and Perfecto from Team Cloud9, have joined Team India. Simultaneously, SunPayus of Team Falcons and Jimpphat from Team MOUZ have been added to Team Pakistan for the show match.

After the roller coaster ride Team India manages to win the game with a score of 13-8.

“Although it’s a show match, still it is a big opportunity for us as it is the first time in history that an Indian team is playing against its arch-rival Pakistan on a Blast premier stage,” the Indian CS-2 team captain said.

Talking about the recently announced BLAST’s tournament, he added, “The international tournament will help the scene locally to grow as Counter-strike 2 is booming in India lately, BLAST’s The Draft will be a great opportunity for the teams in India to showcase their skills on mega stage.”

In the post-match interview, the Pakistani CS-2 team captain said, “It was a great event and a tough match as everyone knows about the historic rivalry between India and Pakistan.”

“Playing with the professionals from the EU region is like a dream come true for the SEA players as we have very limited opportunities, but the BLAST will create opportunities for the local players in Pakistan,” he added.

“BLAST provides us the opportunity to learn from the professionals,” he said.