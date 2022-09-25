Heart of Stone: Teaser for Alia Bhatt Hollywood debut is out now!

The very first teaser of Netflix’s original ‘Heart of Stone’, which will mark the Hollywood debut of Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt, has been released.

Streaming giant Netflix unveiled the first look of the spy action thriller, ‘Heart of Stone’, starring Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, at the fourth edition of the online TUDUM festival on Saturday, along with footage of over 120 upcoming titles.

Bhatt posted the action-packed teaser clip on her official handle on the photo and video sharing application and wrote, “The first look of Heart Of Stone and Keya ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

The snippet showed first-look footage of the film along with several BTS snippets of the cast and crew. The teaser opens with long shots of a bike as it sped through a coastal road and a desert, while a voiceover in the background said, “You know what you signed up for–no friends, no relationships. What we do is too important.”

The video then gives a glimpse at Gal Gadot who plays Rachel Stone – a CIA agent and protagonist – in the film, along with Parker [Jamie Dornan] as well as Keya Dhawan [Bhatt].

Alia Bhatt earlier shared her experience of working with Hollywood stars in her first English-language title, saying, “I had such a lovely time shooting with Gal, with Jamie Dornan and with my director Tom Harper. I think we’re onto something pretty cool with Heart of Stone and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

The project has been directed by Tom Harper, while, Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder have written the screenplay. It has been shot in London, Reykjavik, and Lisbon.

‘Heart of Stone’ will premiere on the streaming portal in 2023.

