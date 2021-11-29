Tech company offers people Rs35mil to allow their face on robot

A tech company says it will pay £150,000 (about Rs35 million) to people who allow rights of their facial imprint for a human-looking robot.

Promobot, a tech firm, said it’s gearing up to launch a new line of robots that look like humans and they want these robots to be as close to reality and with as friendly a face as possible. This is the reason they want actual humans faces lent to their robots.

The tech firm is of the view that they can have human faces 3D-printed to the robots to give semblance of the ‘kind and friendly’ appearance. They are open for applications of people from across the races and genders, practically just about anyone above the age of 25.

To launch its robots for customer care and sales hosting in the hotels, malls and airports in North America and the Middle East starting 2023, the company wants human faces on robots so people don’t feel threatened on their experiences.

“Our company is developing technologies in the field of facial recognition, as well speech, autonomous navigation, artificial intelligence and other areas of robotics. Since 2019, we have been actively manufacturing and supplying humanoid robots to the market,” said the company

“Our new clients want to launch a large-scale project, and as for this, they need to license a new robot appearance to avoid legal delays.”

Any applicant who qualifies their bar will have to take a 3D model of their face and body for the external features of the designated robot.

Then “you will have to dictate at least 100 hours of speech material to copy your voice”, so the machine can learn ways and the accent in which to communicate with the customers and clients.

The ones to win that spot will have to ‘sign a license agreement’ to allows the company the rights to ‘use your appearance for an unlimited period’, after which the company can essentially use one’s face and voice forever.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!