Tech leaders reveal screen-time regime set for their kids

In today’s digital age, technology has become an integral part of daily life, like the general public, founders and CEOs of technology companies face a similar challenge of how to manage their children’s screen time so that their creativity is not affected.

The executives of many tech companies prioritize minimal technology use in their homes, even hiring nannies to monitor and limit their children’s screen time.

In this article, we are going to find out the opinion of the heads of some top tech companies regarding the screen time of children.

Sundar Pichai – CEO of Google

During an interview with the international media outlet, BBC, the CEO of Goole Sundar Pichai acknowledged the far-reaching impact of technology and expressed concern about the digital age in which his children are growing up.

Instead of imposing strict restrictions, Sundar Pichai emphasizes ‘digital literacy’ and encourages his children to set their limits regarding screen time.

Bill Gates – Founder of Microsoft

Despite his prominent role in the tech industry, Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft imposed strict restrictions on his children’s use of technology at an early age.

Bill Gates in an interview revealed that his children were not allowed to have smartphones until the age of 14.

Moreover, they strictly forbid the use of smartphones and other gadgets at the dinner table, to balance offline and online life.

Mark Zuckerberg – Co-Founder Facebook (Meta)

Facebook (Meta) co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has always been very careful about his children’s screen time, although he allowed his children to video chat with relatives but has set limits on excessive screen use for entertainment purposes.

They emphasize active engagement, which aims to foster a meaningful relationship and connection through digital screens.

Susan Wojcicki – Former CEO of YouTube, Google

Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki faces similar challenges managing screen time for her children.

Despite her professional connection to digital media, she limits her children’s screen time and emphasizes moderate use of technology.

She allows access to YouTube Kids under her supervision, stressing the importance of balanced use of digital gadgets.