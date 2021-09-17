Technical committee to decide if Lyari Expressway is fit for heavy vehicle

KARACHI: A seven-member technical committee has been announced on Friday after the instructions from Admisinstrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab on setting up an expert body to study the possibility of opening Lyari Expressway for heavy vehicles, ARY News reported.

The committee includes engineers, the project director of the national highway authority, engineering consultants and a representative of DIG Traffic.

The committee will come up with its recommendations on the idea of rerouting heavy traffic to Lyari Expressway in order to minimize their plying on Karachi roads.

It shall also assess the structural capability of the expressway to ascertain whether it has the capacity to endure heavy vehicles.

Karachi administrator mulls routing heavy traffic via Lyari Expressway

The newly appointed city administrator, Murtaza Wahab, directed earlier this week the constitution of a committee to work out a plan of routing heavy traffic via Lyari Expressway so it doesn’t have to cover large distances to get to the Super Highway.

The committee will oversee the administrative affairs of touring the heavy traffic via Lyari Expressway to its destination until Mauripur, where the expressway ends.

The huddle concluded that the heavy traffic, trucks, trailers, and cargo vehicles ply on the roads for about 90 kilometres to get to the Karachi Motorway which should be relieved.