Technocrat setup to draw strong public reaction: Ali Muhammad Khan

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan expressed his thoughts saying that technocrat setup will draw a strong public reaction, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

While talking to the ARY News programme ’11th Hour’, Ali Muhammad Khan stated that the technocrat setup issue had been discussed multiple times, however, such a government will draw a strong reaction from the nationals.

Khan said that PTI has already given its stance regarding the technocrat government. He further added that the main reason for the public reaction is that the political heads usually support the technocrats in various sectors.

Regarding the resignations of PTI MNAs, the PTI leader said that Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had maliciously approved the resignations of 11 lawmakers.

Commenting on speculations about the unity of MQM factions, Ali Muhammad Khan said that it is already on record that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder had sought support from India and its intelligence agency RAW.

On the question regarding the political situation in Punjab, Ali Khan said that he is sure about the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly by CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi following Imran Khan’s directives.

He added that the Punjab CM is standing side-by-side with Imran Khan. The PTI leader believed that the Punjab CM is not bound to take the vote of confidence after the court dismissed the governor’s order.

