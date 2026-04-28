Ted Lasso Season 4 teaser reveals premiere date

The teaser trailer and debut date for Ted Lasso Season 4 have arrived, confirming the show’s return this August. Apple TV+ revealed the teaser on Tuesday, announcing that the new season will launch on August 5.

Jason Sudeikis returns as executive producer and star, reprising his role as Ted Lasso, the American college football coach who famously transitioned to leading a professional British soccer club. In the fourth season, Ted returns to Richmond to face his greatest challenge yet: leading a women’s soccer team in the second division.



According to the official synopsis, “Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.”

The ensemble cast sees several new additions, including Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely. They join returning stars Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift.