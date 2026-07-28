'Ted Lasso' Season 4 trailer drops ahead of August 5 premiere on Apple TV

Coach Lasso is headed back to the pitch. Apple TV has released the official trailer for Season 4 of its Emmy-winning hit comedy, offering fans their first glimpse of the direction of the new installment before it premieres on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

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Each of the 10 installments of Season 4 will premiere Wednesdays on the streamer through October 7, beginning with the premiere of the first episode August 5.

A New Direction: Ted Coaches a Women’s Team

After ending Season 3 with Ted returning home to Kansas, Ted is back across the pond in Season 4 to embark on a new coaching odyssey. Unlike his earlier tenure as the AFC Richmond men’s head coach, this time, Ted is leading a second-division women’s football team known as the Lady Greyhounds.

According to Apple’s official description of the new season, the fourth installment of Ted Lasso takes themes of taking uncertain leaps of faith as Ted and his new team build trust.

A Familiar but Yet Different Team Around Ted

Season 4 of Ted Lasso boasts a mix of returning stars and new faces that add to the ever-expanding Richmond universe.

Most of the core ensemble from previous seasons has returned, including Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton, Juno Temple as Keeley Jones, Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard, and Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins.

Among the ensemble of new cast members are Tanya Reynolds, Faye Marsay, Jude Mack, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, Rex Hayes, and Grant Feely.

Under the supervision of executive producer Jack Burditt, along with writers and showrunners Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein, and Joe Kelly, Season 4 begins to unfold in fresh ways.

Where to Watch ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4

Platform: Exclusively available on Apple TV globaly.

Back Seasons: You can stream Seasons 1-3 now to refresh your memory before new episodes debut.