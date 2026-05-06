Ted Turner, the media tycoon who changed television news by launching CNN, has died at the age of 87. He passed away peacefully on Wednesday, surrounded by family, according to a statement from Turner Enterprises.

Ted Turner wasn’t just another media executive. He was the kind of figure who reshaped entire industries and didn’t really wait for permission to do it. From Atlanta, he built CNN in 1980, pushing a 24-hour news model that most of the industry initially dismissed as unrealistic. It went on to become the global standard.

Over time, Ted Turner expanded into a full media empire — cable networks, entertainment channels, sports ownership, including the Atlanta Braves. He became known for his blunt personality as much as his business moves, earning the nickname “Mouth of the South.”

Outside media, Ted Turner was deeply involved in philanthropy and environmental work. He founded the United Nations Foundation, supported global disarmament efforts, and funded conservation projects. Even his pop culture work, like Captain Planet, carried that environmental message.

Despite selling CNN and much of his media holdings to Time Warner, Ted Turner often referred to CNN as his defining achievement. The idea, more than the business itself, is what he seemed most attached to.

In 2018, Ted Turner revealed he had Lewy body dementia. He also battled pneumonia in 2025, from which he briefly recovered before his health declined again.

Ted Turner is survived by five children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His death closes the chapter on one of the most influential media figures of the modern era.