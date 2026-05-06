At the time of his death at 87, Ted Turner’s net worth was estimated at around $2.8 billion, reflecting the fortune built from CNN and his wider media empire, according to Forbes.

Turner’s money didn’t come from one place. It was built slowly over decades, starting from a small advertising business he inherited and turning into something much bigger than anyone around him initially expected. The real shift came when he launched CNN in 1980. That move changed everything for him financially and culturally.

CNN changed everything for Ted Turner’s net worth

CNN became the backbone of Ted Turner net worth. It was the world’s first 24-hour news channel, and at the time, a risky idea that most competitors didn’t take seriously. But it worked, and it scaled fast. Alongside CNN, Turner built out a full cable network system that pushed his influence — and his wealth — even further.

Later came the big sale to Time Warner. That deal locked in a massive payout, but it also marked the moment Turner started stepping back from the empire he had built. His wealth shifted after that, rising and falling with markets and investments, but he stayed in billionaire territory.

Land, legacy, and what he left behind

Outside media, Ted Turner net worth was also tied to huge land holdings across the United States. He became one of the largest private landowners in the country, with much of it dedicated to conservation and wildlife.

By the time of his death, estimates still placed Ted Turner net worth at roughly $2.8 billion. But for many, the number only tells part of the story. His real impact sits in how news itself changed after CNN — and how quickly the world got used to it.