Teddi Mellencamp becomes candid about her cancer diagnosis, health

The TV personality, in an interview with People, said that she is currently taking care of her mental health during a stressful health scare.

“You know, I kind of ride the wave,” Teddi said, “I’m actually doing well. I had immunotherapy two weeks ago, and then I have my next one in two weeks, so things are moving along nicely.”

At the ceremony, Teddi also presented her dad, John Mellencamp, with the iHeartRadio Music Icon Award.

This update came after Teddi faced a medical emergency earlier in the month after a medicine triggered Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, which is a painful and life-threatening skin disorder that causes blisters on the skin.

“I thought I had the flu. And then I woke up one day, and my whole body was just covered in, like, this terrible rash, like, you can’t even say it’s a rash because it’s almost like sores all over my entire body,” Teddi revealed on her podcast, Two T’s in a Pod podcast.

For those unversed, Teddi was first diagnosed with skin cancer, stage 2 melanoma, in 2022 and underwent 17 surgeries. Later in 2025, her cancer metastasised to the lungs and brain.

Earlier, she revealed that she is “actually doing well” and “things are moving along nicely” as she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in 2025.