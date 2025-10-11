Ameer Balaj murder case: Teefi Butt killed in alleged CCD encounter

LAHORE: The prime suspect in the Ameer Balaj murder case, Khawaja Tareef Gulshan alias Teefi Butt, was killed in an alleged encounter with the Crime Control Department (CCD) in Punjab on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Teefi Butt was extradited from Dubai just a day earlier. The encounter took place in Kot Sabzal, a small town in the Rahim Yar Khan District.

According to CCD sources, Butt was being transported by road to the CCD headquarters in Lahore when his accomplices launched an attack in an attempt to free him. This led to an exchange of gunfire, during which Teefi Butt was reportedly killed by shots fired by his own associates.

His body has been shifted to a morgue, and police are conducting raids to apprehend his remaining accomplices.

Teefi Butt, along with Khawaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt and others, had been nominated in the murder FIR registered over the killing of Ameer Balaj, who was shot dead in a targeted attack near Thokar Niaz Beg, Lahore, on February 19, 2024.

Following the murder, Teefi Butt fled abroad and was later declared a proclaimed offender by the authorities.

In 2024, the Punjab Police had approached the Ministry of Interior to initiate extradition proceedings. After the ministry’s approval, Interpol red warrants were issued for his arrest and repatriation.

Read More: Ameer Balaj murder case: Teefi Butt arrives in Lahore after Dubai extradition

Teefi Butt was brought to Karachi Airport late Thursday night via a private airline and later transferred to Lahore, where he was handed over to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the case.

Earlier, the Crime Control Department (CCD) of Punjab Police had formally sought custody of the suspect. However, the Lahore investigation police reportedly declined the request to transfer the case to the CCD.