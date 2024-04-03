Teen dies while faking suicide to prank friend on April Fool’s Day

In a horrific incident, that went viral online, an 18-year-old student died while pretending to commit suicide by hanging during a video call to prank friend on April Fool’s Day.

The incident occurred in Indore, Madhya Pradesh where a prank turned into a tragedy after a teen identified as Abhishek Raghuvanshi made a video call to one of his friends on Monday with a noose around his neck in order to fool him by faking his suicide.

But during this prank, the stool on which he was standing accidentally slipped and he started hanging in the air with the noose tightened around his neck, leading to his death,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia said.

Raghuvanshi was the son of the driver of a sub divisional magistrate (SDM), he said. The site of the incident has been sealed and post-mortem of the student is being conducted, Dandotia added.

Raghuvanshi’s death is being investigated from all angles, the official said.

April 1 is celebrated as an April Fool’s Day with people playing tricks on their friends, family and colleagues.