Teen Hatti fire in Karachi was arson incident, says Police

KARACHI: The fire erupted in Teen Hatti of Karachi which gutted dozens of katcha huts, was an arson attack, quoting a police official ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Teen Hatti fire was an arson incident”, SSP Central Malik Murtaza told media today.

“Super Market Police has arrested a youth involved in the fire incident. Accused Fahad had set the fire with the help of three accomplices,” the SSP said.

“The fire had gutted dozens of shanties in the settlement,” Malik Murtaza said.

“Three absconding suspects in the arson incident have been identified as Sagar, Kewal and Vijay,” the police official said. “All four youth involved in the incident, were also residing in these shanties,” Murtaza said.

“They had set on the blaze to get compensation after the incident,” Central district police official said.

Police will nab the suspects wanted in the incident soon, he added.

It was earlier suspected that a cylinder blast gutted at least 30 shanties on an empty plot in Karachi’s district Central on Monday.

In another fire incident yesterday, a woman was burnt to death, while her three children received severe burn injuries when a fire broke out in a house in Garden area of Karachi.

Rescue sources said the fire erupted in the house near Garden’s Albela Signal. As a result, the woman and her three children sustained injuries.

The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital, but the mother of the children succumbed to her injuries.

