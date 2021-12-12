Teenage boy ‘raped’ by SHO in Sehwan

SEHWAN: A 19-year-old boy was allegedly raped by a Station House Officer (SHO) and two other men in Sehwan Sharif – a city located in Jamshoro District of Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to details, SHO Pir Allah Bachayo and two others sexually assaulted a teenage boy in Sehwan Sharif.

Police have registered a case against SHO and his accomplices on the complaint of victim’s father. Sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) related to sodomy and other offenses have been included in the case.

Jamshoro police have apprehended one suspect while the other two including SHO are on the run.

Read More: TEENAGE BOY ‘RAPED AND MURDERED’ IN KHAIRPUR; SUSPECT ARRESTED

The FIR stated that the boy was intoxicated by the nominated persons with a beverage. It further stated that when the father and other family members of the teenager rushed to the crime scene, the police officer and his accomplices managed to escape.

The teenager was shifted to Sehwan Sharif hospital in an unconscious state while further investigation was underway.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!