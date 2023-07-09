Teenage girl among three killed in Ghotki firing

GHOTKI: Three people were killed including a teenage girl and several injured in firing in Anwarabad, Ghotki, ARY News reported.

As per details, the firing took place in Anwarabad in the Sundrani tribe’s fight on two shops which resulted in the death of three people including a 10-year-old girl.

Furthermore, the dead bodies have been handed over to families and police have taken control of the area.

Earlier today, at least six people were killed and 10 others were injured on Sunday when a three-story building collapsed due to a gas cylinder explosion in Punjab’s Jhelum.

According to details, a three-story building located on the Grand Trunk Road in Jhelum collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded in the kitchen.

Samiullah Farooq, Deputy Commissioner of Jhelum, confirmed the death of six people and said almost 10 others were recovered from the rubble and shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

Two of the injured — who were in critical condition — have been transported to Rawalpindi, he added. “There are reports that four to five people could be underneath the rubble,” the deputy commissioner said, adding that the rescue operation would continue till the last trapped person was reached and the whole site was cleared.