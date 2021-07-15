Teenage girl from DHA Karachi found unconscious on Lahore road

LAHORE: In a mysterious case, a 15-year-old girl from Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area was found in an unconscious state on Lahore’s Davis Road by police, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Police told the media that the teenage girl told her name Alina Sabir who is a resident of DHA Karachi. In her statement, she told the police officers that she went to market along with her father but she did not remember how she reaches Lahore.

The girl was shifted to Lahore’s Mayo Hospital for medical examination by the police officials besides opening an investigation to find out how Alina Sabir travelled to Lahore from Karachi.

Earlier in September last year, the girl had been found unconscious in the Clifton area of Karachi who said that she sustained repeated sexual abuse throughout the night after she was abducted.

The victim’s identity had not been disclosed however the police divulged that she worked for a private organization. The girl had said she was abducted the other night by a car that three men were riding in.

SSP Clifton Perveen had said that CCTV footage of the radius where she was found is being ushered to probe and establish how did she end up here.

Perveen, who accompanied the victim girl, had added that three men allegedly gang-raped her and dumped her in a Clifton park after she was rendered unconscious.