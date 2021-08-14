Teenage girl’s body dug up, raped in Sindh’s Thatta

THATTA: In an appalling incident, a teenage girl’s dead body was reportedly dug up and raped by an unidentified man in Sindh’s Thatta.

The incident took place in Ashraf Chandio village. The 14-year-old girl’s body was pulled out of her grave after it was buried at a local graveyard on Friday and raped, sources told ARY News.

The man dumped the body in bushes after sexually abusing it and fled.

Police said they have launched an investigation into the incident and a hunt for the suspect is underway.

Talking to ARY News, the Thatta Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said one to two persons are suspected of being involved in the incident.

“All-out efforts are underway to bring the culprit(s) to justice,” he said.