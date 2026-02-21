Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2 shifts to new date

Paramount has moved the release of Mutant Mayhem 2 forward to August 13, 2027, allowing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to return to theaters earlier than the originally scheduled date of September 17, 2027. This sequel follows the success of 2023’s Mutant Mayhem, which earned $181.9 million worldwide and was praised for its humor and distinctive animation style.

Jeff Rowe returns to direct the next installment, with Yashar Kassai and Kyler Spears serving as co-directors. Producers and writers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are also reuniting with the original creative team, supported by James Weaver, Josh Fagen, and Ramsay McBean of Point Grey. Lukas Williams will serve as the film’s executive producer.

Earlier this month, Paramount announced several new projects to expand the TMNT franchise, including a major toy licensing deal with Mattel beginning in 2027 and the release of an illustrated middle-grade book titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splinter’s Dojo. The expansion also features an adult novel based on the best-selling graphic novel The Last Ronin, a preschool-targeted YouTube series called Teeny Mutant Ninja Turtles, and the opening of themed pizzerias in Santa Monica, Monterrey, and São Paulo.