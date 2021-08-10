Teenage photographer captures ‘spooky’ face high up in the sky

A talented teenage photographer from Hopetoun in Western Australia has captured the remarkable image of cloud which appears to contain a ‘spooky’ face high up in the sky.

The image was captured by 14-year-old Jarvis Smallman that also features a rainbow poking out of the swirling, dusty could formation above his remote Australian coastal town.

Jarvis Smallman, who is a student of Year 9 from Ravensthorpe District High School, told Daily Mail Australia that the image was before sunset after a day of school.

‘I was happy with it.. it is a cool shot.’

Jarvis, who only started dabbling in photography last year, said he loved taking pictures on land as well as in the ocean. ‘It all started when I was given a GoPro,’ he said.

‘After that I was lucky to also be given a waterproof camera.. now I am always out looking for different things to photograph.’

The teenager took to his Instagram to show off the incredible photo, writing: ‘By far the coolest cloud I’ve seen so far… (although) it was a bit spooky being watched by the sky.’

ABC South West shared the image on their Facebook page, and it didn’t long for a number of positive comments to follow on social media.

‘Wow, what an awesome capture of mother nature, with a combination of the joker, a rainbow, beauty and a beast,’ one person wrote.

‘This makes my hair stand on end. Ooh, spooky. Great capture,’ agreed another.

A third commented ‘that’s one for the cloud appreciation society…great photo.’

The photo was also shared on Facebook over 1400 times.

Budding photographer Jarvis appears to have a promising career beckoning with camera in hand.

In January this year, the youngster was a runner up in the Junior Australian Photographer of the Year category by Australian Photography Magazine.

The Hopetoun local submitted a fantastic shot of a playful sea lion while snorkeling at his favourite beach in the Fitzgerald Biosphere.

He hopes to pursue a career in photography once he finishes school.