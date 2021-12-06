Teenager survives attack by 10-foot crocodile

A teenage girl from the United Kingdom got attacked by a 10-foot Nile crocodile and survived the deadly encounter.

According to the report, the 18-year-old Amelie Osborn-Smith was spending a holiday in Zambia with friends when she came under an attack by the reptile while swimming near Victoria Falls.

Her father Brent Osborn-Smith, who is a former major in the military recalled that her daughter got dragged into the water by the crocodile as she was resting her leg on the side of the boat.

Her friends saw the creature and started punching it before dragging the victim back onto the boat.

Amelie Osborn-Smith, speaking about the incident, said that she had accepted that she would lose her foot in the attack but the doctors managed to rescue the leg and would make a full recovery.

“When the accident happened I fully accepted the fact I was going to lose my foot and I accepted that and I’d said to all my friends, it’s fine, I’ve lost my foot, I’m still alive and then I was told my foot is fine and I’m going to be able to walk again and it’s such a relief,” she was quoted saying in the report.

Moreover, the rescue teams were baffled to see that she had not cried after being rescued.

The girl was taken to a hospital where she was treated for her injuries. The hospital, in its statement, said that she will make a full recovery and will be able to walk again.