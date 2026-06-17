Teenager Bouaddi gives Morocco reason to dream at World Cup

Less than three months ago, Ayyoub Bouaddi was captaining France’s Under-21 side in a European Championship qualifier. Now, he is a central figure underpinning Morocco’s World Cup ambitions.

The 18-year-old turned in an eye-catching display running the Morocco midfield alongside Neil El Aynaoui in a 1-1 draw with Brazil in his first competitive international appearance on Saturday.

His frequent surges forward sliced through the Brazil midfield, leaving Casemiro chasing shadows and prompting Carlo Ancelotti to haul the five-time Champions League winner off at half-time.

Even when Brazil threatened to seize control of the match, he remained unfazed, his spatial awareness and tenacity helping to steady Morocco as the baking heat wore down some of his team-mates.

But for coach Mohamed Ouahbi it just exemplified why Morocco were so keen to persuade him to switch his international allegiance.

“Maybe it’s because he’s a new player that everyone’s getting a bit carried away,” said Ouahbi, tasked with bringing through a new crop of players after leading Morocco to Under-20 World Cup glory last year.

“(He) didn’t impress me; we knew perfectly well what kind of player he was, that’s why we had so many meetings to get him to choose Morocco.”

Bouaddi, who was born in Senlis, north of Paris, to Moroccan parents, was only cleared by FIFA to represent Morocco in mid-May. His first three caps for the Atlas Lions came in pre-tournament warm-up matches.

“I’m not afraid of giving young players a chance, but in this case, it wasn’t a risk at all – it wasn’t the kind of match for taking risks against Brazil,” Ouahbi said of the decision to start Bouaddi.

“I only look at players’ performance, not the age. If he’s 35 and deserves to play, he’ll play, and if he’s 17 and deserves to play, he’ll play too.”

Bouaddi’s star turn will not come as a surprise to those who have tracked his sharp rise at Lille.

Orator and maths whizz

He became the youngest player to play in a European club game when he made his debut for the French side in October 2023 aged just 16 years and three days against KI Klaksvik in the UEFA Conference League.

The following season on his 17th birthday he outshone stars in the Real Madrid team like Jude Bellingham in a 1-0 win for Lille in the Champions League.

“We mustn’t forget that in terms of experience, he has far more Ligue 1 matches than many other players. He’s already played in the Champions League. I remember his masterclass against Real Madrid,” Ouahbi asserted.

“He’s 18, he’s very calm, he’s someone very composed who already has a lot of experience.”

When asked about Bouaddi’s situation in March, France coach Didier Deschamps revealed he hadn’t spoken with the player and said he was free to make his own choice.

France’s loss appears very much Morocco’s gain, with Bouaddi shaping up as the future face of a team ushering in a new generation after their run to the 2022 semi-finals.

“He’s a very intelligent player who covers the whole pitch,” said El Aynaoui. “He’s essential to our style of play, and he put in a brilliant performance, making it seem like he’s been playing with us for a long time.”

His intellect extends well beyond the pitch as well.

At 15, he won a speaking contest open to players at youth academies at the Elysee Palace that was attended by Brigitte Macron. He is also pursuing a degree in mathematics.

While the World Cup is no longer the ultimate shop window it once was, Europe’s biggest clubs will be closely monitoring Bouaddi as they vie to make him their marquee summer signing.

“I’m really happy to know that some clubs are interested in me, but for now I’m only focused on the World Cup and we will try to give everything to do our best,” he told The Athletic after the Brazil game.

In his immediate sights are Scotland, Morocco’s next Group C opponents in Boston on Friday.