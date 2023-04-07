Teenager boy ends life over wrong haircut

A shocking incident was reported from India’s Maharashtra state where a 13-year-old boy from Mumbai, committed suicide after he was reportedly upset over a wrong haircut.

According to the Indian police officials, the deceased was identified as Shatrughan Pathak – who was living in an apartment along with his parents and two elder sisters – went to have a haircut along with his cousin and was disappointed when the barber acted against his instructions.

“There, he told the barber to cut his hair as per his requirement. But something went wrong due to which the barber had to cut his hair ‘extremely short’,” the Indian police official stated.

The teenager was extremely upset over his short hair cut and his family members tried to cheer him up. However, he ended his life after his family members went to sleep.

The watchman of the building who saw his body in a pool of blood informed his family members who rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

The Indian police has registered a case of accidental death.

Comments