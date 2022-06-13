Teenager commits suicide after family taunts him over PUBG loss

A teenager in India committed suicide after his family taunted him for losing in the survival action game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG).

An India-based news agency reported the incident happened in Machilipatnam city of Madhya Pradesh state on June 11.

The boy, whose parents are separated, was spending the summer holidays at his father’s. He was made fun of after suffering the defeat by his cousins. His father took away the phone to ensure he does not play the game again.

According to the Chilakalapudi Circle Inspector V Narayana, the boy slept in a room alone in the night. His body was found hanging the next morning.

He said the family members informed him of the 15-year-old was addicted to the game. He added the adolescent went into depression following the defeat.

The mother, on the other hand, raised suspicions about her son’s death and a suspicious death case under Section 174 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure).

In 2020, a 14-year-old – student of class nine and son of an army official – allegedly took his own life by hanging himself from a ventilator after playing PUBG all night long in Kota city of Rajasthan state.

A police official told the media that the boy had continuously played PUBG for the last three days before the incident after downloading the game on his mother’s cellphone.

The official of the Railway Colony police station added that the boy continuously played PUBG on the mobile till nearly 3:00 am in the room that he shared with his brother.

The boy went to the adjourning room to sleep and later the family members found him hanging from ventilators in the week hours on Saturday. He was immediately taken to hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors.

