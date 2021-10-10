Teenager commits suicide after being denied smartphone

SHIKARPUR: A 15-year-old boy from Shikarpur has reportedly committed suicide after his parents refuse to buy him a smartphone, ART News reported.

The incident took place at Miral Kalhoro village of Sindh’s Shikarpur district.

According to police, the deceased was demanding a mobile phone for the past several days and committed suicide after his wish was denied by his parents.

Read More: Girl commits suicide by taking poison for a smartphone

The young boy, Irfan decided to end his life by shooting himself in the head when his wish to buy a new smartphone was denied by his parents, said police.

The police handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities.

Read More: 21-YEAR-OLD COMMITS SUICIDE WHILE PLAYING PUBG

In a similar incident reported from Karachi in 2019, a teenage girl allegedly committed suicide by setting herself on fire after she was denied a mobile phone.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!