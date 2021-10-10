Monday, October 11, 2021
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Teenager commits suicide after being denied smartphone

test

SHIKARPUR: A 15-year-old boy from  Shikarpur has reportedly committed suicide after his parents refuse to buy him a smartphone, ART News reported.

The incident took place at Miral Kalhoro village of Sindh’s Shikarpur district.

According to police, the deceased was demanding a mobile phone for the past several days and committed suicide after his wish was denied by his parents.

Read More: Girl commits suicide by taking poison for a smartphone

The young boy, Irfan decided to end his life by shooting himself in the head when his wish to buy a new smartphone was denied by his parents, said police.

The police handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities.

Read More: 21-YEAR-OLD COMMITS SUICIDE WHILE PLAYING PUBG

In a similar incident reported from Karachi in 2019, a teenage girl allegedly committed suicide by setting herself on fire after she was denied a mobile phone.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.