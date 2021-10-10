Teenager commits suicide after being denied smartphone

SHIKARPUR: A 15-year-old boy from Shikarpur has reportedly committed suicide after his parents refuse to buy him a smartphone, ART News reported.
The incident took place at Miral Kalhoro village of Sindh’s Shikarpur district.
According to police, the deceased was demanding a mobile phone for the past several days and committed suicide after his wish was denied by his parents.
The young boy, Irfan decided to end his life by shooting himself in the head when his wish to buy a new smartphone was denied by his parents, said police.
The police handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities.
In a similar incident reported from Karachi in 2019, a teenage girl allegedly committed suicide by setting herself on fire after she was denied a mobile phone.
