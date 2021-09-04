Teenager jumps from window to escape alleged human trafficking

A Turkish woman jumped out of a window to escape from alleged human trafficking, Daily Mail has reported.

The clip shows the teenager, who was reportedly identified as Sirin N.E, hanging from a window in Turkey’s Antalya city.

She lets go and fell 30 feet down on the pavement after hitting a parked car.

Warning: Graphic content

Turkey; Footage shows teenage Sirin 19Yo, threw herself 30ft from a window to escape alleged sex traffickers who had "tortured her". Reports say the teen was so terrified & ignored bystanders advice not to jump, out of fear of her kidnappers who have yet to be identified. pic.twitter.com/xrEkEnhhYn — @KassMedefer (@KMedefer) September 4, 2021

The report mentioned the people were calling her to get back inside and inform the police instead.

Sirin has reportedly suffered serious injuries. The media pictures show her being carried on a stretcher by the paramedics with a neck brace on her. Her well-being is unknown at the moment.

The teenager claims she was kidnapped by Iranian men, who tried to sell her. An eye-witness named Sahin Iyidilli, he was sitting in his house when he heard the screaming coming from outside.

‘I was sitting in the kitchen when I heard shouting outside. When I looked out the window, I heard her yelling “I want to die”‘, he said as quoted by Daily Mail.

Another witness named Yilmaz Aktas mentioned that they tried to reason with her not to jump but she did not listen.

Aktas claimed that police came to the scene but she did not believe they were officers.

‘I think she jumped out of fear. She said she had been tortured. She was asking for help.’

An investigation has been launched.