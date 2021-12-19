WATCH: Teenagers slide down pipe in narrow escape from building fire

In a horrifying video, two teenagers escaped a deadly fire in a high-rise building by sliding down a pole in the US.

The fire broke at a high-rise residential building located in East Village, Manhattan, New York. The 13 and 18-year-old teenagers sustained injuries.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday at 7 in the morning at 118 Avenue D in the Jacob Riis Houses in East Village. According to the New York City Fire Department, the fire caused by lithium-ion batteries from an electric bike, killed a young man. Meanwhile, another woman is critically injured and admitted to the hospital.

In the video shared by a GoodNews correspondent, the two teens are seen surrounded by clouds of ash as flames tore through the building on Thursday. One teen who is seen dangling off of a window, latches onto the pole and sticks their hand out to help the other teen escape out the window.

Yesterday morning 2 teens—a 13 and 18-yr-old— escaped a burning building in East Village, NYC. In the video you can see the first teen hanging from the window then stand up and hold on to a pole and help the second person.

The video shared on December 17 has garnered over 200,000 views so far. Netizens hailed the teenagers as brave and lauded people who ran to help them out

