36.9 C
Karachi
Monday, April 8, 2024
- Advertisement -

Teen’s Clever Use of AI Helps Save Toddler From Monkey Attack

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

In a unique and surprising incident that went viral online, a teen’s clever use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) helped save a toddler from a monkey attack.

The incident occurred in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh where Nikita found herself amidst chaos when monkeys invaded the double-story house in Basti during her visit to sister’s home.

Nikita was playing with her 15-month-old niece in one of the bedrooms when the family realised that monkeys had entered their home.

The monkeys initially caused havoc in the drawing room on the ground floor before going up to the first floor in search of food.

Startled by the sight of the monkeys ransacking the kitchen, Nikita’s niece cried out for her mother in a state of panic.

Reacting swiftly, Nikita and her sister hurried to the scene to find the monkeys causing further chaos in the kitchen.

An Iphone Was Stolen By A Monkey In Vrindavan Temple, Here's What Happened

However, Nikita showed remarkable quick thinking. She instructed Alexa to make a dog’s barking sound.

Upon hearing the noise, the monkeys departed one by one.

Alexa is a voice service, accessible on over 100 million devices. Using Alexa, one can create natural voice interactions that provide users with a simpler way to engage with their everyday technology.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.