Just brushing teeth every day is not enough for taking care of teeth and many additional efforts are required to be undertaken. Oral health regime is now considered a vast subject and multiple practices are now adhered to in this respect.

Of course brushing teeth twice a day for two minutes each time should be the cornerstone of daily dental routine. For best results, replacing toothbrush every three to four months, or sooner if the bristles look frayed, is recommended. It is recommended to choose a soft-bristled brush as medium and hard bristles can actually damage gums, root surface and tooth enamel if brushed too vigorously. It is a matter of preference whether one opts for manual or electric it is pointed out that there is not a significant difference between electric and manual toothbrushes in their ability to remove plaque and prevent gum disease.

Don’t over brush

In this context it is important to brush teeth twice a day but it is equally important not to overdo it. Over brushing or vigorous brushing can wear down enamel and cause gums to recede, leading to periodontal disease. It is not needed to brush hard to remove plaque as plaque is so soft that it could be easily removed. After finishing brushing teeth, one should gently brush one’s tongue to remove bacteria. It’s also a good way to freshen up breath.

Flossing once a day should be part of daily dental routine as it removes plaque and bacteria that cannot be reached by brushing alone. It is actually better to floss first, and then brush teeth. The gums may bleed at first, if one is not in the habit of flossing but this should stop after a few days. The effectiveness of fluoride in toothpaste has been tested and proven since 1945. Currently, fluoride toothpastes make up more than 95% of all toothpaste sales. There is an unlikely possibility that fluoride increases the chances of developing oral cancer.

Routine check-ups are important to maintain good oral hygiene.

Depending on the state of teeth; one will likely need one or two check-ups a year. The dentist will also occasionally take dental X-rays to spot any issues that cannot be seen by a visual examination.

Sugar, in all its forms— molasses, glucose, fructose—is one of the main causes of dental problems as it feeds the bacteria that cause plaque which in turn breaks down the enamel on your teeth and leads to decay.

The limitation of sugary drinks, sticky candies and sweets and starchy foods that get stuck between teeth is extremely important. It may be asking too much for you to give up sugar and dessert completely, but it shouldn’t be too difficult to cut out sticky sweets such as toffee, caramel, and hard candy, which stick to teeth and are tough to brush away. Sticky sweets stay in the mouth longer than other desserts, exposing teeth to sugar for an extended period of time.

While sugar is often top-of-mind when it comes to cavity culprits, acidic foods and beverages can have just as negative an impact. Acid damages enamel, and since enamel does not grow back, it is important to limit acidic items such as soft drinks, citrus fruits and juices, tomatoes, pickled products, fermented products and yogurt. After eating sweets, rinsing mouth with water is required. Water will dilute the sugars in the mouth so that they don’t harm the enamel. Although it is not an absolute must, adding a fluoride mouthwash or mouth rinse to oral health routine can help control plaque, limit tooth wear and decrease cavity incidence while freshening up breath.

While teeth whitening has exploded into a global multibillion dollar industry, it is not an essential component of good oral hygiene but rather a cosmetic choice. Natural tooth colours naturally darken with age and can also be stained by tobacco products and certain foods and beverages and the urge to get them white again is an attractive proposition.

