Tehran sends 14-point proposal includes ending conflict on all fronts

TEHRAN: Iranian media has reported Tehran has dispatched its 14-point peace proposal to the United States included ending the conflict on all fronts and enacting a new framework for the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Tasnim and Fars news agencies reported Tehran has submitted the proposal to the US through the mediator Pakistan.

The 14-point peace proposal included the withdrawal of U.S. forces from areas surrounding Iran, lifting the blockade, releasing Iran’s frozen assets, payment of compensation, lifting sanctions and ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, as well as a new control mechanism for the Hormuz strait.

Iran has said that the US ceasefire deadline should be reduced to resolve the issues within 30 days.

“I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can’t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

In a brief interview with reporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, he declined to specify what could trigger new military action against the Islamic republic.

Reuters and other news organizations reported over the past week that Tehran was proposing to reopen the strait before nuclear issues were resolved. The official confirmed that this new timeline had now been spelled out in a formal proposal conveyed to the United States through mediators.

Trump also said on Friday that “on a human basis,” he did not prefer the military course of action and told congressional leaders he did not ​need their permission to extend the war beyond a deadline set by law for that day because the ceasefire had “terminated” hostilities.